Man indicted in 2010 murder of Harrison Wayne Olliff

Nearly 15 years after Harrison Wayne Olliff’s body was found in a field near Excelsior, a Candler County Grand Jury indicted a man and charged him with Olliff’s murder, according to a release from the Georgia Bureau of investigation.

The indictment, dated Aug. 11, accuses Paul Thomas Reinberg, 48, formerly of Metter, of killing Olliff, who was reported missing on Nov. 25, 2010. His body was found Dec. 7, 2010 near his truck off Jones Road in Candler County.

At the time, Olliff, 21, was believed to have left his Olliff Road home in Statesboro to meet someone in Cobbtown or Metter, reports said. He had told his girlfriend Thanksgiving night he was going to go to bed after playing video games.

Oliff was last seen by a friend very early that Friday morning – Nov. 26, 2010. Harrison's mother and father, Linda and Wayne Olliff, believed he was with his girlfriend, while the girlfriend thought he was with family, Wayne Olliff said at the time.

Search parties combed a four-county area in search of Olliff and his silver 2005 Chevrolet Colorado truck. Searches, including those by air, were conducted in Bulloch, Evans, Tattnall and Candler counties.

Three days after Oliff’s body was found, the Candler County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist in Olliff’s death investigation on Dec. 10, 2010. Despite months and years passing with little or no new information, Olliff’s parents continued bringing their search for justice and for their son’s killer to the public’s attention.

In 2011, Micah Ward, special agent-in-charge of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Statesboro office at the time, said:

“This is a solvable case. Just a couple pieces of the puzzle are missing. Any information, no matter how large or small it may be, they need to call it in. We’re missing a couple of critical parts, and as soon as we get them, we’re going to move forward and make an arrest.”

Then, according to a release on Monday, GBI agents obtained new information implicating Reinberg in the homicide of Olliff.

“Following a thorough review, the GBI and the Middle Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office determined that the matter should be presented to a Grand Jury,” the release stated. “The Candler County Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment against Reinberg for his alleged involvement in the murder of Olliff.”

According to the indictment, Reinberg is accused of “beating (Olliff) to death with a shotgun … and shooting him with a shotgun” between Nov. 26 and Dec. 5, 2010. He faces two counts of malice murder and two counts of felony murder.

Reinberg is currently in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.