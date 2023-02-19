Man found shot near Paulson Stadium

Statesboro Police are looking for a suspect responsible for shooting a man early Sunday morning in the vicinity of the Blue Room entertainment facility near Paulson Stadium.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, Statesboro Patrol officers who were in the area of Chandler Road heard gunshots a little after 1 a.m. they believed originated from near the Blue Room at 1830 Chandler Road.

“No one at the Blue Room was injured but the building and a vehicle were found to have been damaged by gunfire,” Akins said in the release. “While searching the vicinity for evidence, officers located a male subject in a wooded area down Chandler Road with a gunshot wound.

The man, who is not a Georgia Southern student, was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. No update was available on his condition Sunday morning.

“Detectives responded and interviewed multiple individuals as well as obtaining video surveillance and processing the scene,” Akins said. “Staff at the Blue Room were fully cooperative in the investigation.”

Based on the evidence, Akins said police do not believe the man was shot on the premises of the Blue Room. Also, Akins said that it does not appear that there is an ongoing threat to public safety.

Further information will be forthcoming at a later date, he said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Senior Detective Ben Purvis at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.