Man found after first eluding police perimeter

A man out on bond for a murder in South Carolina was captured in Statesboro early Thursday morning after first eluding a police perimeter.

Dequar Stephenson, who had recently moved back to Statesboro from Columbia, S.C., faces charges

According to a release from Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins, SPD Patrol officers were called to the Garden District Apartments about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for an unwanted person at the complex located off the bypass and Fair Road, next to Spring Hill Suites.

Akins said the tenant told officers that Stephenson, a former boyfriend, was in the apartment without her permission. Officers were familiar with Stephenson, who Akins said had active arrest warrants in Statesboro for theft by taking and criminal trespass along with a felony probation violation warrant.

Stephenson recently moved back to Statesboro from the Columbia, S.C., area after having been granted bond in that jurisdiction on a September 2021 arrest for murder, Akins said.

“As officers approached the Garden District apartment, they observed Stephenson inside of the apartment at which point he closed the door and refused to exit,” Akins said. “For reasons of officer safety, a perimeter was established, additional officers were brought in, and SWAT was asked to respond.”

After several hours of trying to establish communication with Stephenson, Akins said gas was deployed by SWAT into the apartment. After a forced entry was made by SWAT, Stephenson was not inside.

“It is believed that he escaped out of a third story window just prior to the perimeter being established,” Akins said.

“Despite rumors to the contrary, no hostage situation ever evolved during the incident with Stephenson,” Akins said. “SPD would like to thank the staff at the Garden District for their cooperation with officers during this incident.”

Patrol officers then began a concentrated patrol of the surrounding complexes searching for Stephenson. Shortly after midnight, “patrol officers developed information that he may be hiding in an apartment at Cambridge the Pines on Lanier Drive,” Akins said.

Officers contacted the occupants of the apartment and were allowed to enter, where Stephenson was found in one of the bedrooms. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bulloch County Jail, Akins said. Stephenson remains there pending further judicial action.

Stephenson is charged with misdemeanor theft by taking, criminal trespass with damage to property and a felony probation violation for a finger-printable charge.

According, Bulloch County arrest records, Stephenson was first arrested in Bulloch County in October 2018 for speeding and driving without a valid license. In March 2012, he was arrested and charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18, sale, purchase, manufacture or distribution of marijuana and possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a felony. In December 2019 he was arrested for disorderly conduct.