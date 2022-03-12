Man in custody after arson, battery near Metter

A man from Seattle, Washington, faces multiple charges including arson and aggravated battery after a domestic dispute turned violent in Candler County.

According to a release from Candler Sheriff John Miles, deputies were dispatched at 3:50 a.m. Thursday to Glisson Road in the Cobbtown Acres area, south of Metter, in reference to a 911 call for help. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that one person was severely injured and needed medical attention. It was discovered that a possible domestic dispute had occurred, which turned into a violent physical incident, according to the release.

The injured victim was transported by Candler County Emergency Medical Services to an area hospital for treatment. Other people at the incident location were assaulted as well, Miles said in the release.

While searching the area for the suspect identified by the victims, deputies observed that a bus was on fire at the incident scene. Metter Fire-Rescue responded and extinguished the fire.

Deputies continued to search the area for the involved subject and saw a man running in an adjacent field. Deputies pursued the subject and placed him into custody. He was later identified as Joseph David Kirk, 39, of Seattle. Kirk was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

According to the release, Kirk was discovered to have outstanding arrest warrants from California.

From Thursday’s incident, Kirk was charged with arson, battery/family violence, aggravated battery and terroristic threats. The investigation is ongoing and other charges are likely, Miles said.

“I would like to thank everyone who assisted in the dangerous incident, including our law enforcement, first responders, and emergency healthcare partners,” Miles said.

Agencies assisting with the incident included Candler County EMS, Metter-Fire Rescue, and the State of Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call (912) 685-8649. Tips can also be emailed to tips@candlersheriff.com.