Man arrested, linked to two shootings

A man suspected of involvement in two recent shootings was jailed Thursday on drug, gun and other charges.

A traffic stop Sunday, June 7 by Georgia State Patrol troopers led to the arrest of Justin White, 21, Len Tenner Court for DUI and speeding, but further investigation linked him to a June 3 “exchange of gunfire” at West Main and College streets, where a 20 year old man was shot, said Statesboro said Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins.

After his DUI arrest, police “obtained a search warrant for White’s car and located four firearms used in the shooting at College and Main, along with a quantity of MDMA (Ecstasy) and marijuana packaged for sale.”

White was charged with gun and drug offenses, and warrants for a second person associated with White in that incident were issued as well.

Detectives linked White to a June 3 shooting incident as well, he said.

“Follow up work confirmed that White had played a part in the … shooting at the Village at Mill Creek,”

where a 19-year-old man was shot.” That victim remains in the hospital, while the victim in the June 7 shooting in the parking lot at West Main and College streets was released after treatment, he said.

In addition to the speeding and DUI charges by state troopers, White is charged with being “a party to a crime” for involvement in the June 3 incident. The official charges are aggravated assault (party to the crime); possession of MDMA with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; and four counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

White was taken to the Bulloch County Jail, where he remains without bond, according to jail records.

Anyone with information on the shooting June 3 at the Village at Mill Creek shooting should contact Sr. Det. Ben Purvis at 912-764-9911. Anyone with information on the June 7 shooting at the corner of South College and West streets should contact Akins at 912-764-9911.



