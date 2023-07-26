Lowe’s employee reinstated after confronting shoplifters

An employee of the Lowe’s store in Rincon who was terminated for violating company policy regarding alleged shoplifters, was offered her job back Monday and she said she will return.



Donna Hansbrough, who has worked at the Rincon Lowe’s for 13 years, was slightly injured when she tried to stop three people attempting to take more than $2,000 of merchandise from the store during a June 25 incident.

Shortly afterward, Hansbrough, 68, was terminated by Lowe’s for violating store policy that forbids employees from confronting persons attempting to shoplift.

But on Monday, Larry Costello, a senior manager in corporate communications for Lowe’s, issued the following statement: “After senior management became aware of the incident and spoke to Donna Hansbrough today, we are reinstating her job and we are pleased that she has accepted the offer to return to Lowe’s.

“First and foremost, there’s nothing more important than the safety of our customers and associates. Products can be replaced; people cannot. We continue to work closely with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those who are responsible for this theft and violent attack.”

Meanwhile, in a release Monday, Rincon police said they are still looking for one of the three subjects from the June 25 incident at the store on Hwy. 21 in Rincon.

“The Rincon Police Department is still searching for the female suspect involved in the theft and assault at Lowes in June. Takyah Berry is still at large. We are seeking the public’s assistance to bring her in. On the same day of the assault and theft in Rincon, Takyah committed a similar theft at Walmart in Chatham County. If you see her, call 9-1-1 and do not try and approach her.”