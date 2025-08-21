Longtime paper mill closing in Riceboro

International Paper announced Thursday it will close the Riceboro containerboard mill and Riceboro Timber and Lumber.

International Paper bought DS Smith, which was operating the Riceboro mill, in 2024. The mill first opened in 1968.

The company also announced the closure of the Savannah containerboard mill and the Savannah packaging facility.

“Today’s announcement that the paper mills in Liberty County and Chatham County will close is difficult news for our community, for our region,” said state Rep. Al Williams, who also is chairman of the Liberty County Development Authority. “My first concern is for the people whose livelihoods are affected, men and women who have given years of hard work and loyalty to these operations.”

These changes will impact approximately 1,100 hourly and salaried positions. International Paper announced it would offer severance packages, along with outplacement assistance for eligible employees.

Brynn Grant, CEO of the LCDA, said the authority is moving immediately to support impacted workers and local businesses in every way it can.

“The Riceboro mill's workforce has proven their dedication and resilience over decades,” she said. “Most recently, they kept the plant running through the 2025 ice storm and numerous other challenges that completely stopped operations elsewhere. Their loyalty, skill, and commitment are commendable, and we extend our deepest respect. We know there are many opportunities for manufacturing related employment in the region and we will be working to help make those connections.”

Grant said the LCDA will do its best to coordinate with International Paper leadership to understand the timeline and transition plan and will partner with the state Department of Labor, WorkSource Coastal, the state Department of Economic Development, Savannah Technical College, Georgia Southern University’s Liberty campus, the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce, the City of Riceboro, Liberty County, the Regional Industry Support Enterprise and others to stand up support services and programs. These will include job fairs with area employers, resume and re-employment support, and opportunities for short-term training and upskilling.

"We understand how deeply these decisions affect our employees, their loved ones, and the surrounding communities," said Tom Hamic, executive vice president and president of International Paper's North America Packaging Solutions business. "We are committed to supporting both our employees and customers as we navigate this transition.

"While difficult, these decisions are essential to positioning International Paper for long-term success, enabling us to focus on the geographies, customers, and products where we can create the most value," Hamic added. "Our investment in the Riverdale mill reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable service while strengthening our advantaged cost position."

DS Smith acquired the mill in 2017.

“Our LCDA team started conversations with mill management here in Liberty as soon as the International Paper acquisition of DS Smith was announced and with the approval of our board, offered strong incentives for International Paper to stay and invest here,” Williams said. “I know the company has not made this decision lightly though we had been working and hoping for a different outcome.

“I love Liberty County. It has been my home my entire life, and I am proud to be from here. We have faced hardship before and come through it by pulling together. We will do so again, with urgency, compassion, and a clear focus on helping every affected family land on their feet.”

Grant added that as plans for the site become clearer, the LCDA will work to ensure a responsible transition that could position the property for future investment and quality jobs.