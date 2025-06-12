Your Pharmacist is an Essential Health Ally

When you think about your health care team, you likely think first about your doctors. Others, however, play a critical role in helping you stay healthy, including your pharmacist.

This is especially true for older adults, according to Dr. Grant Tarbox, national medical executive with Cigna Healthcare Medicare, because they tend to have more chronic conditions than younger people and often rely upon multiple medications to keep them well. In fact, more than half of adults 65 and older report taking four or more prescriptions, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, an independent source for health policy research, polling and news.

That’s where your pharmacist comes in, offering services such as:

· Improving adherence. Not taking your medication as prescribed can result in negative health consequences. Only about 50% of people take their medications as directed due to such reasons as fear and forgetfulness. A pharmacist can help you understand the purpose of each prescription and discuss strategies for taking it correctly. For example, they may simplify your regimen to once- or twice-daily dosages to pair at the same time as a daily activity or recommend digital reminders.

· Ensuring safety. More than 1.5 million people visit emergency rooms annually because of adverse drug events, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Older adults are especially susceptible. They may take medications prescribed by several different doctors. This can cause confusion, especially during transitions in care, such as returning home from the hospital. Pharmacists can help reconcile medications during these times, while reducing the risk of errors. Remember to discuss any over-the-counter drugs you’re taking, which can have negative side effects, interact poorly with other medications and food, or even become addictive. Always read and follow instructions for OTC drugs, and ask your pharmacist to run an interactions check of all of your medications.

· Providing access to care. Older adults in rural areas or lacking transportation may have difficulty accessing their prescriptions. Local pharmacies often provide services like delivery and easy refill options that large box pharmacies cannot accommodate.

· Addressing affordability. According to the KFF, 21% of older adults did not take their medicines as prescribed in the past year because of cost. Pharmacists can help. Working in concert with your physician, they may be able to suggest a lower cost or generic alternative that is just as effective. Additionally, they can point you toward patient assistance programs, such as those run by pharmaceutical manufacturers, which help eligible patients access medications at little or no cost. Finally, they may be aware of government agencies or other programs that can help with costs. Unfortunately, many people who qualify for these programs don’t even know they exist.

· Offering immunizations. Several vaccinations are important for older adults, such as COVID-19, flu, RSV, pneumonia and shingles. But older adults may not get them because of distrust, needle phobia or cost. Your pharmacist can address your concerns and may even be able to offer them on-site. The cost may be covered by a Medicare Advantage or Medicare Part D plan.

–Information from StatePoint

