Skip the hunt — McKeithen's Hardware has what you need

Ever spent half an hour pacing the aisles of a store, hunting for that one little thing you need? At a local small business, that’s not how we do things. Our mission is simple: to give you the kind of customer service that makes your day easier. That’s why you’ll hear us ask, “Can I help you?” Not to pester you, but because we genuinely want to get you what you came for. If we don’t carry it, we’ll point you to the best place to find it. And sometimes, we can even suggest a smarter alternative than what you had in mind.

Your time matters. Let us help you zero in on the perfect screw, PVC fitting, cleaner or drill bit so you can stop searching, start working, and get back to enjoying life.

We look forward to serving you soon.

