Orchid owner expresses her thanks

November and December are a season of thankfulness in the United States and across the world as we enjoy the holidays. Especially here in the states, we take the holidays to focus on all of the things that we are thankful for. Orchid Asian Restaurant owner Lan Doan is no different. She has much that she is grateful for, and the first thing on her list is you.





Orchid Asian Restaurant has become a favorite lunch and dinner spot for so many in Statesboro and the surrounding area. Doan is especially thankful for those who continued to choose Orchid through the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.





When lockdowns and quarantines threatened to shutter many businesses, the Orchid family helped keep the restaurant going, and Doan and her staff are eager to express their gratitude to all who helped support local businesses including Orchid during the hardest challenges we faced in 2020.





It is that same support that led to Orchid Asian Restaurant earning two separate “Best of the Boro” awards this year, Best Sushi and Best Japanese Restaurant. Of course, those who frequent Orchid know that those are two very well deserved awards. The staff and owner work hard to make sure that Orchid’s food and service are second to none.





Doan expressed her gratitude for her amazing staff, as well. She refers to them as a family, and often speaks of how the restaurant could not be what it is without her dedicated staff. Her thankfulness is evident with every interaction.





“I am so thankful,” she said, ”for the Orchid family members’ hard work and dedication. I am also grateful for the community of Statesboro and their support throughout the years.”





Doan would encourage us all, as we celebrate, to remember all that we have to be thankful for.





She and the Orchid staff will continue to serve the community with the kind of excellent dining experience we have come to expect. As you go about your holiday shopping, remember to visit Orchid for the best Japanese cuisine in the Boro.