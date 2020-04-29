Orchid Asian: Dine-In Reopening

As the state begins the process of reopening, business owners are looking forward to the joy of seeing regular customers again.

That joy is tempered with the understanding that extra precautions are necessary to keep both workers and patrons safe. Orchid, like many other local restaurants, has continued to serve take-out orders throughout the last two months, and owner Lan Doan is excited to see her regulars back in the restaurant they love.

Beginning on April 30, Orchid Asian Cuisine will reopen with adjusted hours. Dine in services will be available Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The staff will take every extra measure possible to keep both the staff and clientele safe by instituting additional sanitizing steps, as well as limiting seating to every other table. For those customers who are concerned about dining in, take-out orders are always an option.

Orchid will remain closed on Sundays, which is a new choice for Doan.

She explains, “Although Sunday is one of our busiest days of the week, this situation reminded me that time with family is important.”

The recent shut down has afforded her, like many of us, extra time with her family, and, with a daughter soon to graduate from Georgia Southern, she is hoping to take Sundays to spend precious time with her family.

“However,” she continues, “I will open a Sunday if there is a special occasion or holiday, such as Mother’s Day.”

Doan credits her staff for their hard work and dedication throughout this trying period. The excellent service at Orchid is part of what has made it a favorite spot in Statesboro for the several years.

She adds “They truly care about the restaurant and the safety of the customers.”

The Orchid owner and her staff have become an integral part of the community, and their love and service to their patrons and the city of Statesboro is a positive contagion! Lan Doan’s bright outlook leaves us with hope:

“On behalf of the Orchid family and I, we want to express many thanks to our customers for continuing to supporting us in this unprecedented times. Together we are Boro Strong!”