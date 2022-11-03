It’s time to ‘fall back’ — and schedule an HVAC system checkup

This Sunday, Nov. 6, clocks across the U.S. will “fall back” one hour as daylight saving time comes to a close for 2022. That means it’s going to be lighter earlier in the mornings and darker earlier in the evenings — and we get to enjoy an extra 60 minutes of sleep this weekend.

It’s also the ideal time to schedule a routine checkup for your heating and cooling systems, according to Priscilla Deal, owner of Peach State Air Conditioning & Refrigeration in Statesboro.

“We typically recommend that customers have maintenance performed when clocks are set forward and backward in the spring and fall,” she said. “This is a great way to remember it's time to do maintenance.”

These biannual checkups can help avoid costly breakdowns in your HVAC systems during the busy summer and winter months.

“By having the system maintained before we hit the peak seasons, small problems are caught before the demand is put on the system,” she said. “Because the customer has been proactive, this allows the technician to catch and correct any problems that may be arising.”

Deal has been in the AC business for more than 30 years and established Peach State AC in 2016 with a simple goal in mind: Earn customers — and keep them. Specializing in both residential and light commercial heating and air conditioning services including installation, maintenance and repair, Peach State is committed to providing fast, friendly service to every customer, keeping them comfortable in their homes and businesses all year long — even when those inevitable breakdowns do occur.

“We have the best team of technicians and office staff the business has to offer,” Deal said. “Our customers are never transferred to a call center after hours. Our office staff answers the phones live, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Certified technicians are on call around the clock and typically respond within an hour — not hours or even days later — with fully stocked service vehicles carrying 90% of the parts most often needed for repairs. And with low-interest financing available for qualified customers, Peach State is not only professional and thorough, but also affordable.

“We don’t do unnecessary repairs and will never try to sell you something you don’t need,” Deal said.

Schedule an appointment today to have your systems inspected ahead of the colder months to come. Contact Peach State Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, located at in 1500 Red Fern Lane Statesboro, by calling (912) 489-1585, emailing peachstateac@gmail.com, or visiting peachstateac.com.