Get your vehicle ready for the new school year

It’s back-to-school season, and educators, students and parents are busy putting things in place for a successful year full of classes, sports and extracurricular activities. For parents of older students, ensuring their kids’ vehicles are ready for the months ahead is one of many items on their checklists.

Whether you have a daughter in high school taking her first parking spot on campus or a son gearing up for a cross-country drive to college, Cottons Tire can help make sure their cars are ready for the miles ahead. Locally owned and operated by the Price family, the folks at Cottons Tire understand just how hard it can be for parents sending their kids off for their first day driving to school or college — but from bumper to bumper, Cottons technicians will ensure that your student’s car is prepared.

Owner Mike Price reminds educators that special services are available for teachers, too.

“We know teachers can’t always get away from work to bring their vehicles in for a tune-up or oil change,” he said. “We appreciate the work our educators do, so we offer to come pick up their car or truck at the school and return it when we’ve taken care of their maintenance. That’s one of our ways of giving back.”

Mike added that he and his staff are praying for a safe, wonderful school year ahead for all local students, teachers and administrators.

Whichever location you choose, Sylvania or Statesboro, you can depend on Cottons Tire to keep your car or truck running well at a price that can’t be beat. Cottons Tire is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with after-hours drop boxes and 24-hour towing available. Contact the Statesboro location, 245 N. Main St., at 912.764.8473, or the Sylvania location, 313 W. Ogeechee St., at 912.564.2233.

Be sure to mention this ad when you schedule an appointment, and while you’re there, grab a card for their year-round rewards program, so after the purchase of five oil changes, you'll get the sixth one free!