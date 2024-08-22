Elite Senior Care Professionals helps seniors maintain independence at home

We’re happy to announce the opening of Elite Senior Care Professionals (ESCP), a licensed private home care provider for seniors that need assistance. ESCP was founded to address an unmet need in helping seniors stay independent.

ESCP offers superior care for seniors in their homes. Many seniors need some help doing certain tasks but do not want to move into a senior residential facility. ESCP offers nursing care, light housekeeping, medication administration assistance, companionship, help getting dressed, running errands, personal hygiene assistance and assistance in a wide array of activities of daily living. ESCP provides such help and allow seniors to maintain their independence.

The company was founded by Dr. Bill W. Massey and his wife, Renee. Renee has been in the senior care industry for over 14 years and owns Grace Gardens, an assisted living facility in Metter, Georgia. Renee earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Montreal, Quebec, majoring in Biology with a minor in Chemistry. She obtained a Health and Science diploma from the University of Moncton with a focus on Geriatrics and a master’s degree in Business Administration at Georgia Southern University.

Dr. Massey is a neuropharmacologist, pharmacogeneticist, life sciences professional, senior executive, inventor and entrepreneur. He has held professorships at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Medicine and Vanderbilt University’s medical school. Dr. Massey is internationally renowned for his work and research in brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and schizophrenia.

Together, they present a unique professionalism and knowledge base to caring for seniors.

Elite Senior Care Professionals staff are there to assist seniors with living their best lives and are trained to provide the most professional personal services in the industry. Security and safety are paramount to ESCP, and all staff have undergone thorough background checks. ESCP understands how important safety and security is when you allow someone into your home. You can rest assured that the professionals at ESCP are thoroughly vetted for your safety.

Serving all of Southeast Georgia, you can rely on Elite Senior Care Professionals for all your private home care needs. Call Dr. Bill or Renee for a free consultation.