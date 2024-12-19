Discover the heart of healthcare at McCook’s Pharmacy

In a world where large, national chain pharmacies can be found on every corner, McCook’s Pharmacy in Statesboro shines as a beacon of personalized service, community connection and local pride. Established in 2005 by husband-and-wife pharmacists Len and Janie McCook, and later joined by their son, Josh, this family-owned business exemplifies the best of what a locally owned pharmacy can offer.

What sets McCook’s apart

At McCook’s Pharmacy, patients are more than just prescription numbers — they’re neighbors and friends. The team at McCook’s takes pride in building long-lasting, trusting relationships with their customers, often greeting them by name, and are able to provide personalized service and advice by familiarizing themselves with patients’ individual needs and medical histories. They offer fast, friendly service, with most prescriptions filled in minutes, not days, and can help you get the medication you need at the most affordable price.

In addition, McCook’s offers a variety of convenience-focused services for all customers, including free city-wide delivery, double drive-through windows, and an easy-to-use app for prescription refill requests.

Supporting local: A choice that matters

When you choose to shop at a local business like McCook’s, you’re making an investment in our community. Studies show that independent pharmacies reinvest significantly more into the local economy than national chains — up to three times as much per dollar spent. This support helps create jobs and fosters a sense of shared community pride.

McCook’s is committed to giving back to the town that has supported them for nearly 20 years, and their loyal customer base speaks volumes about their quality of care.

Make the switch today to experience the difference a locally owned pharmacy can make, and find out why so many locals wouldn’t trust their pharmacy needs to anyone else. Contact McCook’s by phone at (912) 764-2223 or find more online at www.mccookspharmacy.com. New customers are always welcome!