Comprehensive survey services to fit almost any need

CIVIL SITE DESIGN

· Underground utility services

· Alcohol beverage license survey: A survey that measures the distance to the nearest school, church and/or alcohol treatment center for businesses applying for an alcohol license.

· Special land use permit (rezoning)

· Site plan survey: A survey that details proposed improvements to your property, along with existing structures and features on your land, to help you obtain the proper permits. For commercial sites, this includes curb layout, edge of pavement and building corners.

· Wetlands

· As-built surveys: A survey used to verify that your residential construction or improvements are in compliance with civil design plans and local regulations, helping you obtain a Certificate of Occupancy.

· Topographic, utility and tree survey: A survey that describes the topography of your land to identify possible building sites or to help you resolve drainage problems. For commercial sites, this benefits civil design by showing existing conditions. These surveys are used to design a reclamation plan and the location of lines underground servicing gas, water, storm, sewer, power and telecommunications. They also give more specific detail about the trees on your property, their size and their species.

CONSTRUCTION

· Curb and gutter layout

· Sanitary sewer structure layout

· Storm structure layout

· Building layout

· 3D machine control

· Commercial warehousing

RESIDENTIAL

· Boundary line survey: Our basic boundary survey easily meets Georgia minimum standard requirements and is the most common survey required by lenders and mortgage companies. This survey can also be used for selling property or when purchasing property.

· Elevation certificate: If your property sits on a flood plain, we measure the elevation to help determine how much flood insurance coverage you need. This is needed for home closings and home refinancing.

· Lot consolidation plat: A survey that is used when combining two or more adjacent parcels of land into one larger parcel.

· Major subdivision: A survey that includes subdivisions of existing parcels and residential subdivisions of 50 or more lots.

· Property corners: With this survey, we physically identify and mark the corners of your property. It’s a less-detailed alternative to a full property line staking.

· Property division: A survey used to subdivide your existing parcel of land into two or more parcels.

· Property line and site staking: A survey that marks the boundaries of your property for verification of your legal property description, placement of improvements near the boundary, or to resolve property disputes with neighbors.

UAV AERIAL MAPPING

· GIS mapping

· Topographic survey

· Volume calculation for surface mining and aggregate professionals

ALTA & NSPS LAND TITLE SURVEYS

· Commercial land purchases and acquisition

· High-end value residential land development

