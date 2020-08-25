ARE YOU PREPARED?

McKeithen's True Value Can Help!

We’ve all heard the old adages about being prepared. “Be prepared” is the motto of the Boy Scouts, and “Semper Paratus” (always ready) is the motto of the U.S. Coast Guard.

With school back in session amidst the pandemic and hurricane season upon us, this is as good a time as any to make sure that we’re prepared for whatever comes our way. McKeithen’s True Value is ready to help you get prepared with a full range of hurricane supplies, including generators, tarps, chainsaws, flashlights and batteries, fans, water jugs, gas cans and everything else you may need to weather and recover from a storm.

And don’t forget those home maintenance tasks you should be doing year round. Clean and repair gutters and downspouts, trim trees, and repair any roof leaks. We have all the supplies you need to help get these jobs done. Hurricane season doesn’t peak until mid-September, so don’t let your guard down! When a storm is approaching – available supplies dry up quickly (remember the toilet paper shortage as the pandemic set in – who knew?).

Speaking of the pandemic – sanitation supplies are now readily available at McKeithen’s.

Here at your True Value Hardware store, we have a great variety of paper and cloth masks, including N95 masks, surgical masks and kids masks. Also in stock is a wide variety of cleaning solutions that will kill 99.9% of virus and bacteria, and of course, all the sponges and sprayers needed to apply them. For our commercial and industrial customers, we can supply large quantities at highly discounted prices, just call for a quote.

Stop by McKeithen’s True Value Hardware today, and let us help you get prepared.