Local members celebrate Alpha Delta Kappa Month

Members of the Bulloch County Alpha Beta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa recently joined chapters from around the world to celebrate Alpha Delta Kappa Month and focus on education.

Alpha Delta Kappa is an International Honorary Organization for Women Educators which was founded 77 years ago in Kansas City, Missouri by four educators who saw a need to recognize and support outstanding women educators.

Recently, the local chapter presented the 2024 Dot Youngblood Memorial Scholarship to Amelia Scarborough, a graduate of Portal Middle High School. The $1,000 scholarship is named in honor of the late Dot Youngblood, a distinguished Bulloch County educator who was also a 60+ year member of Alpha Delta Kappa (Diamond Member) and a past Georgia State president.

Donna Davis, Scholarship Committee member, presents the 2024 Dot Youngblood Memorial Scholarship to Amelia Scarborough, a graduate of Portal Middle High School.



Also, the chapter present several donations to Georgia Alpha Delta Kappa Disaster Relief in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Nationally, Alpha Delta Kappa members support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Ronald McDonald House Charities, among others. Locally, Alpha Beta chapter has also supported numerous community projects, including the Food Bank, Bulloch County Animal Shelter, Open Hearts Community Mission, Children's Literacy, Hearts and Hands Clinic, Disaster Relief, Veterans, Fostering Bulloch, local schools, and many others.

Alpha Beta salutes all educators as "heroes" of our schools, community, and beyond.