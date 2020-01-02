Local group demos of new voting machines available

The Bulloch County Board of Elections and Registration staff has a room set up until Feb. 27 to demonstrate the all-new voting equipment to civic and faith groups who call and schedule a time.

To make a group appointment, call (912) 764-6502. The demonstration should take about an hour, said Election Supervisor Patricia Lanier Jones.

Georgia’s new voting equipment, combining touchscreen digital voting and a printed-out paper ballot, amounts not so much to a single type of new voting machine as a set of different machines with which voters will interact.

The state is under a federal court order to not use its old machines again and so must use the new system beginning with the March 24 presidential preference primary or revert to hand-marked paper ballots. Early voting in the presidential primary is scheduled to begin March 2.

The elections office is in Suite 201 of the Bulloch County Annex, 113 N Main St., Statesboro.