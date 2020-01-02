By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Local group demos of new voting machines available
vote
From staff reports
Statesboro Herald
Updated: Jan. 29, 2020, 6:58 p.m.

The Bulloch County Board of Elections and Registration staff has a room set up until Feb. 27 to demonstrate the all-new voting equipment to civic and faith groups who call and schedule a time.

To make a group appointment, call (912) 764-6502. The demonstration should take about an hour, said Election Supervisor Patricia Lanier Jones.

Georgia’s new voting equipment, combining touchscreen digital voting and a printed-out paper ballot, amounts not so much to a single type of new voting machine as a set of different machines with which voters will interact.

The state is under a federal court order to not use its old machines again and so must use the new system beginning with the March 24 presidential preference primary or revert to hand-marked paper ballots. Early voting in the presidential primary is scheduled to begin March 2.

The elections office is in Suite 201 of the Bulloch County Annex, 113 N Main St., Statesboro.

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter