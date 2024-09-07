Local artists show work at Rosengart Gallery

The Statesboro Regional Art Association recently held a Silent Art Auction to benefit the Statesboro Festival of the Arts that is set for March 2025.

More than 25 artists from throughout the region donated a variety of items in a wide array of mediums. The auction ended Friday afternoon and was on display at the Rosengart Gallery at 41 W. Main St., where a reception was held Friday evening.

Scott Lee and Melissa Linde-Powers share a laugh by some of the available ceramics during the final hours of the Statesboro Regional Art Association Silent Art Auction on Friday, Sept. 6 at the Rosengart Gallery. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



A release from the Art Association stated: The Statesboro Festival of the Arts strives to “cultivate a vibrant, inclusive arts community that fosters appreciation and understanding of traditional and contemporary artistic expression.

“We aim to provide accessible, enriching educational experiences where artists and general audiences can explore and celebrate artistic diversity together that contributes to Statesboro's evolution as a hub for the arts.”

Association meetings are the 2nd Monday each month at 31 E. Vine St. in the Roxie Remley Visual Arts building at 6:30 p.m.



