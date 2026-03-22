Local agent Allen Jordan named #3 in state by Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance

Allen Jordan, an insurance agent serving the Statesboro and Bulloch County area, was named the #3 agent in Georgia for 2025 by Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance.

The recognition is based on overall performance across multiple categories, including profitability, life insurance sales, auto insurance sales, homeowners insurance sales and bank product sales. The ranking places Jordan among the top-producing agents statewide within the organization.

“This achievement reflects the trust our clients place in us every day,” Allen said. “It’s an honor to serve families in this community and help them protect what matters most.”

Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance evaluates agents annually based on production, growth and overall business performance. Achieving a top-three statewide ranking signifies consistent excellence across product lines and a strong commitment to customer service.

Jordan serves individuals, families and businesses throughout Bulloch County.



