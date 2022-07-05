Lewis, Newsome named employees of month at EGRMC

Amber Lewis, a CT Technician at Statesboro Imaging Center, was named East Georgia Regional Medical Center’s March 2022 Employee of the Month.

Lewis was nominated by several co-workers for her “dedication, great attitude and commitment to customer service and going above and beyond the call of duty within the radiology department for focusing on every patient, every time, always.”

Lewis was described as, “always going over and beyond for her patients and co-workers. She treats all patients like they are part of her family. She always puts her patients first. Amber shows empathy for each of her patients and takes all time in the world for them and that makes them feel important. Whatever a patient needs, Amber is there 100% for them.”

Kenny Jacobs, assistant director of Imaging, said: “Amber may be the most empathetic and kind person I have ever met.”

Lewis has worked at the Statesboro Imaging Center with EGRMC since its beginning in 2005 and is a native of Statesboro.

Also, PC Tech Terry Newsome was named the hospital’s April 2022 Employee of the Month.

Newsome was nominated by several co-workers for his “fantastic attitude, dedication and commitment to providing quality customer service within the IT department and the hospital.”

Newsome was described as, “being incredibly helpful to others during their onboarding weeks. While the entire IT staff is wonderful, Terry has worked directly with new employees and helps everyone get set up with excellence.”

The director of Information Services, Brian Girardeau said, “Terry has dedicated his time to EGRMC, his IT team and taking care of his homebound mother. We cannot survive here without him.”

Newsome has worked at EGRMC for more than six years and is a native of Statesboro.



