Lehman Brannen named Conservationist of Year

The Ogeechee River Soil and Water Conservation District recently named Lehman M. Brannen the 2021 Conservationist of the Year for Bulloch County.

Brannen is a lifelong resident of Bulloch County and resides in the Register community. Farming has been the primary occupation for the Brannen family for more than four generations.

According to a release from the District, the District Board of Supervisors partners with area banks to recognize and honor an individual or business from each county within the District as “Conservationist of the Year in Soil and Water.” For 71 years this is an honor bestowed to those who have attained high standards of excellence in soil and water or have significantly contributed to the advancement of soil and water conservation efforts within the area.

Brannen started his farming career with his father while he was in high school and continued while attending college. He is a 1962 graduate of Statesboro High and a 1967 graduate of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC} where he received a degree in Ag Equipment Technology. In 2019, he was recognized as the Farmer of the Year by the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce.

He and his wife, Sharon, have been married for 35 years and have two sons, Jason and Josh, and two grandchildren.

Brannen farms approximately 600 acres of row crops, including 175 acres of peanuts and 425 acres of cotton. Like many farmers in Bulloch County, Brannen has some excellent dirt and some that requires a lot of attention. Through careful management and attention, he keeps each acre productive by use of a network of terracing, waterways and strip-till practices.

He utilizes reduce tillage and cover crops to reduce soil erosion and increase soil fertilization. In the past years, he has incorporated two center pivot irrigation systems into his operation to maximize productivity and increase yields.

Brannen has participated in Farm Bill Programs and Conservation Services for many years. Most recently, he participated in the Conservation Reserve Program Long Leaf Pine Initiative and the Conservation Stewardship Program.

He has devoted his entire farming career to improving the land, water quality and wildlife habitat. Sound decisions regarding fertility, cultural practices, land preservation and a lot of hard work have, and will continue to make his operation sustainable for future generations.



