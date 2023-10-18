Leah Mitchell earns DAISY Award from EGRMC

Leah Mitchell, R.N., was honored with the most recent DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

A nurse within the Pain Management Clinic and at EGRMC for more than 19 years, Mitchell received multiple nominations for the award, including co-workers and a patient from the clinic.

One patient stated that, “Leah never makes me feel like I am being rushed thus not elevating any anxiety when I have arrived for my appointments. She listens avidly while I am talking or explaining something. She looks directly at me making eye contact with me which is very important to me. She is obviously concerned about any issues I am having. Her kindness, and her compassion are extremely genuine.”

A colleague stated that, “I feel like she is one of the very best and very caring nurses that I have ever met and I have worked in nursing as a nurse's aide for over 35 years. I appreciate her way of being immensely calm when talking with me and helping me.”

“Leah truly decreases the anxiety of our patients. I am blessed to know Leah and to have her assist me. She truly deserves this award,” states another coworker.

Nurses may be nominated for the DAISY Award by patients, family members, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at EGRMC.

“We are proud to be among the hospital systems participating in The DAISY Award program,” said Stephen Pennington, CEO of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “Nurses are heroes everyday. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides another way for us to do that. “We are pleased to honor Leah with this award, and we thank her for the safe, compassionate care she gives to all of her patients at EGRMC.”

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an auto-immune disease.

DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.



