Latest 'No Kings' draws hundreds to peaceful protest on the square

Last Saturday's "No Kings" rally on the grounds of the Bulloch County Courthouse drew hundreds of people — by some estimates as many as 500 — who sang and chanted and gave brief informal speeches and held signs.

They did it to protest policies and actions of President Donald Trump's current administration.

It was one of at least 36 such rallies across Georgia, and by the count given at www.nokings.org, "more than 2,700 events in all 50 states, DC, and cities worldwide."

The Oct. 18 rally was actually the sixth similar protest on Courthouse Square in the middle of Statesboro this year, but it was only the second called a "No Kings" event. The previous "No Kings" was held June 14, Flag Day, when it coincided with the U.S. Army's 250th birthday parade in Washington, D.C., attended by the president.

Protests solicit support from traffic at the intersection of the Main Streets during the "No Kings" rally at the Bulloch County Courthouse on Saturday, Oct. 18. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)



Interviewed around noon in the middle of Saturday's 11 a.m.–1 p.m. event, Julianna Leverette, who obtains the permits from the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, thought the crowd to that point was slightly smaller than in June, when her estimate had been 500 participants. So, she estimated about 450.

"I would just say 'thank you' to everyone who has participated so far, since February to today, and 'thank you' to everyone who may not agree with us but also still supports our right to be out here and respects that and truly understands what our Constitution stands for," Leverette said.

One topic recurring from earlier protests was the treatment of

immigrants by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the administration.

Many protesters were holding sings — and here and there U.S. flags — and chanting or cheering while facing East Main and North Main Streets. Many passing drivers honked horns or shouted in support. A few shouted in disagreement.

Sheriff's deputies were not visible on the square but drove by on their rounds on a Saturday crammed with multiple events, noted Leverette, who said she has a good working relationship with Sheriff Noel Brown, with the understanding that they respect each other's roles. She had also checked in with the one Statesboro Police Department officer who kept watch, afoot in casual uniform, on East Main Street.