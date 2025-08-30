By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Kitchen fire evacuates Chili's; no injuries - watch video at scene
Firefighters with the Statesboro Fire Department check out the roof of the Chili's on Commerce Drive after putting out a fire on the roof of the restaurant Friday evening. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

A fire in a roof vent broke out at Chili's restaurant on Commerce Drive in Statesboro Friday night about 7 p.m.
By: JIM HEALY/staff

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A roof fire that most likely started inside a kitchen vent at Chili's Bar & Grill in Statesboro forced the evacuation of the restaurant Friday evening, but did not result in any injuries and no obvious serious damage to the eatery.

Statesboro Fire Department officials on the scene were unsure of the cause, however it appeared to originate from a vent leading from the kitchen to the roof. According to witnesses at the scene, flames could be seen on the roof after they left the restaurant.

One couple, who asked not to be identified, said they had just sat down about 7 p.m. and ordered drinks when restaurant personnel asked all the patrons inside to evacuate, which they did in what they described as an "orderly fashion." The couple said they did not smell anything, nor see any smoke while inside. When they got outside, they saw flames come from one side of the roof. 

Four fire engines and tankers from the Statesboro Fire Department can be seen outside Chili's on Commerce Drive in Statesboro Friday at 7:30 p.m., where a fire in a roof vent was extinguished. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

Firetrucks and emergency personnel with the Statesboro FD arrived a few minutes after they left the building, the couple said.

A combination of four fire engines and tanker trucks were at the scene, along with an ambulance.

Firefighters came down from the roof about 7:45 p.m. and no smoke could be seen.

Statesboro Fire Department firefighters put out a roof fire Friday evening at Chili's restaurant in Statesboro. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff

More information about the cause of the fire will be posted as becomes available.

