Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful earns state award

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful recently received a 2019/2020 Governor’s Circle Award for its achievements in community beautification and environmental sustainability.

The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation presented the award in recognition of “exemplary performance” in litter reduction, waste minimization, and community greening.

To qualify for the 2019/2020 Governor’s Circle Award, affiliates must be certified by Keep America Beautiful, the national nonprofit that oversees state and local programming, as well as active members of the Georgia network from July 2019 through June 2020.

Certified Keep America Beautiful affiliates are required to effect meaningful, positive, and lasting change by directly addressing community needs in the areas of litter prevention, recycling, waste reduction and beautification.

“We believe that everyone deserves to live in a clean, green, and beautiful environment,” said Natalie Johnston-Russell, executive director of the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. “Over the last several months, when having access to green space has been a much needed respite for individuals and families during the pandemic, this vision has taken on even more importance. The affiliates receiving the Governor’s Circle Award have shown incredible perseverance in pursuit of our mission, and we’re thankful for their creativity and dedication during these challenging times.”

Despite setbacks due to COVID-19, Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful was able to meet all requirements to be awarded the Governor’s Circle Award. Through the support of the City and various partnerships, KSBB was able to host cleanups and recycling events, help facilitate Arbor Day and America Recylces Day, launch a brand new website, in addition to many other events and programs.

“KSBB is thankful for the ongoing support they have received to make the 2019/2020 year successful,” said Amanda Clements, coordinator for Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful.



