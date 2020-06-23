Karen Lovett earns EGRMC's latest DAISY Award

Karen Lovett, RN, a nurse in Same Day Surgery at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, was recently awarded the hospital’s DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Karen began her nursing career at EGRMC in 1998.

Karen had more than one nomination by a family members of patients that she cared for. An excerpt from one of the nomination forms, sharing Karen’s compassionate care reads:

“My son had surgery at East Georgia Regional and Karen was his nurse. There are no words to express how thorough, caring, competent, and confident Karen was to my son. This is such a critical time here at EGRMC, and it was absolutely refreshing to see a nurse like Karen take care of her patients in a cool, calm, and collective measure.

“Karen was supportive and ensured that my child – and myself- had everything we needed to feel comfortable. When my son returned from surgery, she brought him a warm blanket, apple juice and ice, then pulled the curtain and turned out the lights so I could hold him and he could rest. She kept checking on him and would bring cool washcloths to put on his head since he was a little warm. She was so concerned that he wouldn’t lay on the bed and ‘give mama a rest.’ It was extremely endearing to have a nurse not only care for her patient, but for the family as well.

“I am so thankful to have had Karen as our nurse for surgery. Now that EGRMC is opening for outpatient procedures, I think it’s important that we recognize the nurses who are making it happen! I know that our hospital’s reputation is in good hands in Same Day Surgery as long as we have nurses like Karen serving our community and helping our patients.”

“Karen exuberates compassionate patient centered care,” said Marie Burdett, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at East Georgia Regional Hospital. “She is a pleasure to work with. Karen simply shines and is completely deserving of this award."

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at EGRMC to receive The DAISY Award. Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

“Nursing is one of the most rewarding careers, but also one of the most challenging,” said Stephen Pennington, chief executive officer of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “We couldn’t be more thankful for Karen and for all of our nurses and the hard work they put in every day. The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to pay tribute to them and the impact they have on our patients’ lives.”

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at EGRMC to receive The DAISY Award. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the Honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors. Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an "Extraordinary Nurse."

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.)



