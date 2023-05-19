June 5 fundraiser will honor late Tormenta player

In collaboration with the Ibis Foundation, Tormenta FC will host the Carter Payne Bowling Fundraiser June 5 at The Clubhouse.

The event will raise money for the Carter Payne Fund & Scholarship via the Ibis Foundation. The scholarship helps cover Tormenta FC Academy player’s team and uniform fees each year, starting with Tormenta FC’s 2023 Academy season.

While a member of Tormenta FC, Payne had been out with friends and was riding a scooter along or across Fair Road in Statesboro when he was struck by an unidentified motor vehicle shortly before 1:30 a.m. on July 9, 2022. The hit-and-run remains unsolved.

According to a release from Tormenta, the Ibis Foundation created the Carter Payne Fund to honor his memory. All donations directly support youth in the community to help grow, enjoy, play and learn about soccer without financial burden.

The fundraiser will feature the new HyperBowling game that helps even out all the bowlers to keep the event fun and competitive for all to participates. Bowling start times will begin at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Teams of four will be paired with a Tormenta player player for the competition.

Cumulative team scores will be tallied following the three waves of play and prizes will be awarded to the three highest scores.

Also, the event will feature a raffle ticket drawing with various prizes offered from national and local businesses. More than $2,500 worth of prizes already have been donated.

For more information, contact Lars Eckenrode at (703) 626-7238 or by email at LEckenrode@TormentaFC.com



