Joy Attebery earns DAISY Award at East Georgia

Joy Attebery, LPN, was recently awarded the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Attebery began her nursing career at EGRMC in February 2019.



Attebery received multiple nominations for this award, and below are some of the excerpts written about her.

“Joy has a very professional bedside manner. She is always smiling and has positive vibes and will do anything within her power to make sure you are comfortable and doesn't speak down to anyone. She’s the most gracious and loving nurse.”

A patient also nominated Attebery, writing, “Joy is very attentive and is true to her name, just a joy to have around. She is very kind and makes sure I am comfortable and she gets me nutritious treats.”

“Joy Attebery is a wonderful asset to our nursing team and is a blessing to our patients,” said Marie Burdett, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at East Georgia Regional. “Joy nurses with an attentive, compassionate, caring spirit and is well-deserving of this award for extraordinary nurses."

“We are proud to be among the hospital systems participating in The DAISY Award program,” said Stephen Pennington, CEO of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides another way for us to do that. “We are pleased to honor Joy with this award, and we thank her for the safe, compassionate care she gives to all of her patients at EGRMC.”

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for “Diseases Attacking the Immune System.”

The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired the founding of the award to thank nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Patients, visitors, nurses, physicians and employees may nominate a deserving nurse by completing a nomination at www.eastgeorgiaregional.com/daisy-award-nominations.

To learn more about the DAISY Foundation, visit daisyfoundation.org.