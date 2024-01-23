Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q set to open Wednesday

After beginning construction in July, Jim 'N Nick's Community Bar-B-Q restaurant in Statesboro is set to open to the public for lunch Wednesday.



The dining room of the 6,100-square-foot eatery on Highway 80 East, next to Harbor Freight and across from Parker's, will be serving ribs, chicken, burgers and more when it opens at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The drive-thru lanes also will be open, and take-out and catering will be available, too.

Statesboro restaurant manager Drew Perry and his staff received a final full training Friday and Saturday evenings, when members of the public were invited to try the hickory-smoked barbecue, chicken and fixings for a complimentary dinner.