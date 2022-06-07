Jiann-Ping Hsu College receives $1.8 million grant

Faculty from Georgia Southern University’s Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health have secured a federal grant totaling more than $1.8 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to promote inclusive excellence in health informatics and health equity.

With the goal of empowering minority students through education, Jiann-Ping Hsu College’s Professor and Department Chair Gulzar Shah, Ph.D., as principal investigator, and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Nandi Marshall, DrPH, as co-investigator, received the grant as part of the $7.98 million award for the TRIUMPH (Training in Informatics for Underrepresented Minorities in Public Health) consortium, which includes three other universities and four public health organizations.

“This initiative will help our college foster collaborations and community engagement involving influential public health agencies, academic institutions, community organizations and public health agencies,” Shah said.

“It will assist with paid practical experience for students and the practicum sites, and better prospects of job placements for the graduates. The grant will also involve health informatics capacity-building in the current public health workforce in Georgia.”

Also, the grant will help facilitate a new fully online concentration in public health informatics within the university’s existing Master of Public Health program.

The concentration will feature new courses focused on health information systems, data analytics and public health data visualization for evidenced-based practice.

The award will provide several graduate assistant opportunities to support students who are enrolled in the new MPH concentration.

Jiann-Ping Hsu College faculty members Hani Samawi, Ph.D., Jeff Jones, Ph.D., Linda Kimsey, Ph.D., Joanne Chopak-Foss, Ph.D., Katie Mercer, DrPH, and Bobbie Jo Newell also significantly contributed to securing the grant.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT provided support for the grant.



