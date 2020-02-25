Jenkins man in custody, “person of interest” in Savannah shooting

A man sought as a “person of interest” in the shooting death of a woman in Savannah was apprehended Thursday in Jenkins County.

The Savannah Police Department, Screven County Sheriff’s Office and Sylvania Police Department “contacted us about a person of interest in an ongoing case in Savannah,” said Jenkins County Sheriff Robert Oglesby. The person, Charles Henderson, was apparently “residing in Jenkins County.”

Witnesses told deputies Henderson was located at a Highway 23 North address. Oglesby said his department hesitated to go into the home after Henderson because there were children and others present and he did not wish to put anyone in danger.

“It was at this point that we contacted Sheriff (Noel) Brown with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and requested his assistance with the removal of Henderson due to children and other people within the residence,” he said. “Sheriff Brown sent over the SWAT team, which led to Henderson’s surrender without incident. He was then transported to the Jenkins County Jail to await further proceedings.”

The shooting case is still under investigation in Savannah.

Oglesby said the apprehension of Henderson could have been dangerous, and he appreciates the cooperation between all agencies involved.

“The Jenkins County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Savannah Police Department, Sylvania Police Department, Screven County Sheriff's Office and the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office on this joint operation,” he said, adding that he personally “would like to formally thank Sheriff Brown with his help in this matter.

“Over the years, Sheriff Brown has helped our county tremendously throughout years, and we are extremely thankful. We are very appreciative about the relationship we have built with our neighboring counties, and we also hope that whenever the staff at the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office needs us that they can rely upon us.”

Possible charges against Henderson are pending.

