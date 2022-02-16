Jan Tankersley won't seek re-election to seat in Georgia House

After 12 years in the Georgia House of Representatives, Jan Tankersley announced Wednesday that she will not seek re-election to her District 160 seat.

She said she would serve the remainder of her current term in office, which will expire when the Georgia General Assembly convenes for the 2023 legislative session.

“I have been blessed to serve and I treasure every moment I’ve been able to serve my constituents and work with my colleagues in Atlanta,” Tankersley said in a phone interview Wednesday morning. “My almost 12 years in the Legislature have gone by in the blink of an eye. After much thought and prayer, I decided after 12 years here, 10 years as a Bulloch County commissioner and five years on the Brooklet City Council, it’s time to, God-willing, enjoy retirement with my husband Hughie in Brooklet.”

Tankersley was first elected as a Republican from Brooklet in 2010 in District 160, which serves portions of Bulloch and Bryan counties, and was re-elected five times. Among her assignments, she currently is chair of the House Intragovernmental Coordination Committee.

“I am humbled and thankful for the confidence Bryan and Bulloch County residents have placed in me to represent their interests at the Capitol over the last decade as it has truly been an honor,” Tankersley said in a release from the House of Representatives. “One of the greatest honors I’ve had while working under the Gold Dome is serving the people I represent in my district and connecting constituents to the appropriate agencies or services to resolve their issues.

“Serving as the chair of the House Intragovernmental Coordination Committee has also been a tremendous responsibility that I have always taken seriously, especially as we’ve seen a massive increase in the volume of bills moving through this committee. I am grateful to spend this final legislative session overseeing critical local legislation brought forth on behalf of our local governments.”

As the chair of the House Intragovernmental Coordination Committee, Rep. Tankersley is tasked with shepherding all local legislation or bills that primarily affect only one political subdivision, such as a city or a county.

“Rep. Tankersley has been a great leader in our state,” said House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge). “In the House, she has built a reputation for fairness, honesty and hard work. The House is losing one of its best, and I am losing a valued chairman and a dear friend. I wish her and Hughie all the very best as they enjoy retirement together.”

The Intragovernmental committee also is assigned general legislation affecting a variety of subjects, including local governments. Following the arrival of the 2020 U.S. Census data last fall, the committee has seen an influx of local legislation regarding redistricting for Georgia’s county commission and school board districts.

Also, Tankersley currently serves as a member on other vital House committees, such as the House Appropriations and Rules committees. She also served as the secretary of the Rural Caucus and is a member of the Sportsmen Caucus.

In 2000, she was the first female elected to the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, where she served for 10 years and served as the president of Association County Commissioners of Georgia.

She was elected to the Brooklet City Council in 1995 and 1999, where she helped secure grant funding for the Brooklet Community Recreation Building, upgrade the city’s water system and aided in securing property that was later converted into the current city hall building.

According to the release, Tankersley has received a number of accolades throughout her time in public office, including being named as one of the “Top 100 Most Influential Georgians” according to Georgia Trend Magazine. Also, she has served on several governmental and service-oriented organizations and has been selected to participate in an extensive amount of government leadership training course