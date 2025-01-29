Investigation leads to fentanyl, cocaine trafficking arrest

A Statesboro man faces multiple charges involving illegal drug trafficking following an investigation by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team.

According to a release from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, during January, the Crime Suppression Team began an investigation into narcotics trafficking occurring in Statesboro. During the investigation, Dexter Raymond Hendrix of Spruce Street was identified as a suspect, the release said.

Dexter Raymond Hendrix



Working with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, DCS Officers and CST Investigators conducted a search at Raymond’s residence on Tuesday. The search yielded large quantities of powder cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, compressed tablets containing fentanyl, drug related objects and a firearm, according to the release.

Hendrix was arrested and transported to the Bulloch County Jail to await court proceedings. He is charged with the following:

Trafficking fentanyl

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute

Possession of Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of firearm by convicted felon

Possession of firearm during commission of certain felonies

Possession of drug-related objects

Sheriff Noel Brown thanked the Department of Community Supervision for their assistance throughout this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact Investigator Dylan Walden at the Sheriff’s Office, (912) 764-8888.



