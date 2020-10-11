'Into The Woods' — Be careful what you wish for

When Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Rapunzel and Jack cross paths with a childless baker and his wife seeking to break a witch’s curse, the stage is set for all of them to live happily ever after.

But, as it turns out, only for a short time.

"Into The Woods" takes these and other favorite fairy tale characters, bringing them together for a two-act fantasy about how everything and everyone is somehow connected and the tangled web each can weave. Come join over 20 local actors and actresses as they perform one of Stephen Sondeim’s most famous musicals.

Directed by the Averitt Center’s Robert Cottle, "Into The Woods" will be performed on the Jan Brown Anderson stage of the Emma Kelly Theater Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 15-17, at 7:30 p.m. and a 3 p.m. matinee performance on Sunday the 18th. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for Averitt Center members, members of the military, first responders and city of Statesboro employees and $15 for students with ID.

The story follows a baker (Eric Mims) and his wife (Nora Franklin), both of whom wish to have a child, but whose relatives have been cursed by a witch (Brandi Harvey). The only way to lift the spell is to find four ingredients in the woods: a cow as white as milk, a cape as red as blood, hair as yellow as corn, and a slipper as pure as gold and bring them to her in three days before midnight.

Enter the four other main characters, Little Red (Maddie Kuhne), Cinderella (Julian Schwarz), Rapunzel (Madison Patrick) and Jack (Joshua Murray) have wishes of their own. Through their interactions, everyone’s wishes are granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them with disastrous results.

Other cast members include Jarron Guy, Casey Moore, Jenny Kight, Sally Marie Futch, Rose Bishop, Chad Connor, Joey Bielik, Abigail McMichen, John Parcels, Nichole Deal, Carlos Cavajal, Victoria Glover, Zach Rozelle, Ashley Whittemore, Emily Lloyd, Ashley Horton and Mackenzie Harvey.

Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, seating is very limited. There are also no online sales. To purchase tickets, visit the box office at the Averitt Center main gallery (open 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday) or call 912-212-2787.



