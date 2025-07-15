By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Intersection at SR 46 and Nevils-Denmark Road now an all-way stop
All-way stop
A pickup truck with a trailer makes a left turn heading east on Highway 46 after stopping at the intersection with Denmark-Nevils Road. The Georgia Department of Transportation converted the intersection to a four-way stop last week to improve safety. (JIM HEALY/staff)
The intersection of State Route 46 and Nevils-Denmark Road was converted to a four-way stop last week. The Georgia Department of Transportation made the switch July 10 "in response to a high frequency of accidents and collisions" at the intersection. Prior to last Thursday, only cars traveling north and south on Nevils-Denmark Road stopped at the Highway 46 intersection, while vehicles heading east and west on 46 rolled through the intersection.
