The intersection of State Route 46 and Nevils-Denmark Road was converted to a four-way stop last week. The Georgia Department of Transportation made the switch July 10 "in response to a high frequency of accidents and collisions" at the intersection. Prior to last Thursday, only cars traveling north and south on Nevils-Denmark Road stopped at the Highway 46 intersection, while vehicles heading east and west on 46 rolled through the intersection.
Intersection at SR 46 and Nevils-Denmark Road now an all-way stop
