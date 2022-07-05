Injury forces fireworks show cancellation

The fireworks show set to conclude Sunday night’s annual Firecracker Fest at Mill Creek Park was cancelled due to an injury suffered by the professional pyrotechnician, also known as the “lead shooter,” who was scheduled to manage the display.

Kimberly Sharpe with the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department said in an email, “There was an incident with the lead shooter at a show they were shooting Saturday night,” she said. “We do not know the exact location of the show, only (in the) Athens area we believe. He was hospitalized and they were unable to secure a replacement to transport and shoot our show. (Our fireworks) contract is with Zambelli's Fireworks.”

Zambelli’s Fireworks is one of the largest producers of fireworks shows in the nation. It was founded in 1960 and is based outside of Pittsburgh, Pa.

Sharpe said the county will make a decision about a possible make-up date for the fireworks show after speaking with Zambelli’s and department staff.

The Recreation Department made the announcement in a Facebook post and email Sunday morning that the fireworks display that always closes Firecracker Fest was cancelled.

The rest of the festival, however, went on as planned Sunday at Mill Creek Park and was well attended, Sharpe said.

“We did have a great turnout and a wonderful evening at the park despite the disappointment of the fireworks,” she said.