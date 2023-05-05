Initial findings in Portal-area deaths not conclusive

After “initial findings” from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they do “not consider there to be any type of threat to the public” in the aftermath of the deaths of two people found inside a Portal-area home Sunday night.

On Sunday, 72-year-old Lillie June Sowell, 7357 Bowen Road in Twin City/Collins Lake, and Marion Wade Parker, 67, of 213 Aycock Street in Portal, were found deceased in the Bowen Road home.

According to a release Thursday from Chief Deputy Bill Black, “the Medical Examiner’s Office has not issued an official opinion at this time. However, based on initial findings and additional follow up investigation, the Sheriff’s Office does not consider there to be any type of threat to the public. Investigators are not seeking any suspects in this case at this time.”

Black said the Sheriff’s Office received a call about 8:15 p.m. Sunday from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check on an elderly woman at a Bowen Rd. address in the Collins Lake area.

Black said the Portal Police Department responded to the call and requested assistance from the Bulloch County Fire Department to get inside the house.

“Upon making entry, first responders discovered two deceased individuals,” Black said. “Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to the location and began processing the scene. Both of the deceased subjects (were) transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory for autopsy.”

Black said additional details would be released once the Medical Examiner’s Office issues a final opinion.

“I would like to thank the members of his office and members of assisting agencies for their hard work in this matter,” Sheriff Noel Brown said in the release. “Also, I want to thank the public for the patience they have shown while allowing his Investigators to thoroughly work this case.”