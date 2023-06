Register hosted its inaugural Pecan Festival May 20 on its Main Street.

The family-friendly day featured a kids’ zone, cake walk, food trucks, live music, a hayride and raffles, along with a petting zoo.

Also on hand were more than 70 vendors selling art, knives, plants, soap, crafts, jewelry, cosmetics, leather goods and more.

The free event, which brought out a huge crowd, was sponsored by Register Baptist Church and the town of Register.

Jorge Morales introduces daughter Annabeth, 3, to a goat in Herrington's Pony Rides and Petting Zoo during Register's inaugural Pecan Festival. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Cousins JR Rushing, 4, front, Lily Rushing, 5, center, and GiGi Rushing, 6, team up and try to win a cake during the festival. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Young festival-goers are drawn to Register's historic caboose as a backdrop for an impromptu pickup basketball game. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Kathy Nail, background center, peruses Hilda Bennett's New Treasures during the Pecan Festival. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff