Hyundai plant tracking 2025 opening

SAVANNAH – The massive Hyundai project slated for Bryan County remains on track, Hyundai’s Motor America’s CEO said Wednesday morning.

Randy Parker told a crowd assembled at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center for the annual Savannah Economic Development Authority meeting that the automaker’s goal of producing its first electric vehicles at the metaplant is well on its way to becoming reality.

“We are progressing at a faster pace than comparable projects, and we are well on our way to meeting our goal of starting production in the first half of 2025,” he said. “The introduction of Hyundai Motor Group’s metaplant in Bryan County is a game changer for Hyundai and Savannah. This collaboration is good news economically, as well as environmentally. “ Randy Parker

The Hyundai announcement – which includes a $5.54 billion investment and a workforce of 8,100 at full capacity – is the largest economic development project in the state’s history.

“We found the perfect partner to develop the Bryan County metasite when Hyundai selected our region,” said Trip Tollison, president of SEDA. “The regional and generational change from the announcement will transform our area as we know it today.”

In securing the metasite, Hyundai worked with the four-county Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority, which includes Bulloch, Bryan, Chatham and Effingham counties.

The first phase of production is targeted for early 2025, and the company projects producing 300,000 units during the first phase, with the ability to increase to 500,000 units per year in phase two, based on market demands, Parker said.

A cutting-edge plant

“We plan to manufacture a wide range of innovative EV models at this new facility for the Hyundai, Genesis and Kia brands,” Parker said. “These facilities in Georgia will become an important part of the state’s supply chain for EV batteries and other EV components in the U.S. market.”

To meet this goal, Parker said the company will put into place many advanced and intelligent manufacturing technologies currently being tested at the company’s innovation hub in Singapore.

“As a result, the plant we will build here will boast a highly connected, automated and flexible manufacturing system,” he said. “We will introduce intelligent manufacturing that supports a collaboration between robots and human workers, creating a human-friendly work environment. Safety and efficiency will be our highest priorities.”

The site’s location, along I-16, just east of Exit 143, and not far from I-95, and its proximity to the port of Savannah, enables the company to have access to more than 250 major metropolitan markets.

“Putting this EV and battery manufacturing plant (in Bryan County) makes good sense for so many reasons,” Parker said.

State and local officials announced in May that the automaker had chosen the Bryan County metasite for its electric vehicle manufacturing and a battery-producing plant.

Since then, the company has cleared more than 1,800 of the more than 2,900 acres of the site and moved more than 2.8 million cubic yards of earth, Parker said.

Supporting industries in Bulloch, Bryan

Parker also pointed out several parts suppliers have announced plans for their own new facilities to support the metaplant. In November, state officials announced Hyundai Mobis’ plans to build an EV power electric system plant in Bryan County, for another more than $900 million and the creation of another 1,500 jobs.

Joon Georgia was the first supplier to announce it would build a plant in support of Hyundai’s enormous facility, creating 630 jobs and bringing an investment of more than $315 million in Bulloch County.

The new plant will be located at Bruce Yawn Commerce Park, previously known as the Southern Gateway Commerce Park, at the I-16 interchange on U.S. Highway 301. Operations at the Joon plant are expected to begin in mid-2024, and the company will begin hiring mid-2023.

More announcements are expected soon about industrial plants to be built in Bulloch and nearby counties to supply parts production and other services to the Hyundai plant.

“We’re excited to see the continuing impact on the surrounding communities through job creation and investment in the entire region. We will continue to work closely with local organizations and businesses as we develop the pipeline of suppliers to the plant.”

The company’s efforts to provide vehicles with less impact on the climate also includes reducing the carbon footprint in making them. The new plant will rely mainly on renewable energy sources to power the facility and to us emission-reducing technologies to meet ER 100 requirements.

Parker said the company wants to solidify its position as one of the three leading EV producers in the U.S., behind only Ford and Tesla. The company also has the aim of achieving carbon neutrality in both its products and operations by 2045.

“Hyundai believes electric vehicles will be an important part of our transportation future,” Parker said, “and this new facility in Bryan County is a crucial step forward in realizing our goal to be a leader in the U.S. auto markets’ EV evolution.

“This new EV plant is the future of our business, and it will help us meet the growing demands of our U.S. customers.”

Pat Donahue is editor of the Coastal Courier in Hinesville, which, like the Statesboro Herald, is owned by Savannah-based Morris Multimedia.