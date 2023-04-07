A huge opening day for the Statesboro Farmers Market

It was a record-breaking day at the Statesboro MainStreet Farmers Market last Saturday. On the opening day of the 2023 season, the market saw the highest number of vendors, shoppers and sales for a single day in its 15-year history.
The 2023 season marks the Market’s second year under the management of Visit Statesboro and second year in the mostly-indoor venue located directly behind the Visitors Center on South Main Street.
According to Becky Sanders, president of Visit Statesboro, nearly 2,400 people gathered April 1 to shop while mingling with folks from as far away as Atlanta, Athens and Brunswick. Sanders said the high attendance numbers included a greater presence of Georgia Southern students and surpassed 2022’s opening day by 800 and November’s Shopping by Lantern Light was eclipsed by more than 1,000 people.
Also, Sanders said opening day sales surpassed any other day in the Market’s history. Vendors reported sales of $35,604 for Saturday, which is up $10,000 from 2022.
“Record attendance and record sales show that the Farmers Market has a tremendous economic impact on Bulloch County,” Sanders said. “Saturday’s Market is now a weekly tradition for friends and families who gather to enjoy shopping, entertainment, dining and educational exhibits while visitors also learn more about our community.”
Farmers presented shoppers with plenty of fresh vegetables, fruit, eggs and milk to choose from and Sanders reported some booths completely sold out.
“We were very pleased to be back at the Saturday Market,” said Jim Shannon with Poor Robin Gardens. “It was a great day for us, the Market, and for the community and we are most grateful as we look forward to an awesome season.”
Honey, baked goods, coffee, flowers, candles and jewelry also were popular with shoppers,” said Curtis Kimbrell with Humble Bumble Bee Farm. “For us, the opening day of the Market was a huge success. We brought more honey than we ever have before and we were completely sold out in two hours.”
The Market is open every Saturday through Thanksgiving from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
“With the continued support of our dedicated team, Visit Statesboro’s leadership, and enthusiastic community, the Market is truly blossoming into the heart of the Blue Mile,” said Market Manager Willow Farmer. “We are thrilled to invite everyone to revel in the bountiful offerings of the Statesboro MainStreet Farmers Market.”