A huge opening day for the Statesboro Farmers Market

It was a record-breaking day at the Statesboro MainStreet Farmers Market last Saturday. On the opening day of the 2023 season, the market saw the highest number of vendors, shoppers and sales for a single day in its 15-year history.



The 2023 season marks the Market’s second year under the management of Visit Statesboro and second year in the mostly-indoor venue located directly behind the Visitors Center on South Main Street.

According to Becky Sanders, president of Visit Statesboro, nearly 2,400 people gathered April 1 to shop while mingling with folks from as far away as Atlanta, Athens and Brunswick. Sanders said the high attendance numbers included a greater presence of Georgia Southern students and surpassed 2022’s opening day by 800 and November’s Shopping by Lantern Light was eclipsed by more than 1,000 people.

Also, Sanders said opening day sales surpassed any other day in the Market’s history. Vendors reported sales of $35,604 for Saturday, which is up $10,000 from 2022.