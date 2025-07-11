Housing study suggests Bulloch County needs 7,815 more housing units over next 8 years

A study performed for the four counties that are home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and its key supply manufacturers suggests that Bulloch County has an eight-year "housing deficit" of 7,815 home units, resulting in a "target" need of 977 newly built units each year. Developers' plans for houses, townhomes and apartments, as reported by Bulloch County and city of Statesboro development officials, could almost meet that need — in total number if not specific housing types — if all the planned units are actually built within that timeframe. However, affordability is a serious issue. Bulloch's median household income of $53,675 as of 2022 would put a $160,705 home in reach of the median-income household, according to the researchers, but the median price of an average home sold in Bulloch County as of April 2024 was $307,700, and the average value of a home in Bulloch County was $207,272 as determined by the county tax assessors.