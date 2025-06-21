House fire in Register engulfs residence

A fire fully engulfed a home in Register about 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

As firefighters from the Bulloch County Fire Department battled the flames that shot up more than 50 feet in the air from the top of the house's metal roof, the residents could be seen outside. Initial reports indicate everyone was out of the home and no serious injuries were reported. A woman at the scene was placed on a stretcher by paramedics as a precautionary measure.

A man who identified himself as a neighbor said at the scene: "“I just seen it shoot up in flames and I ran across the street to make sure everyone was OK.”

Along with four fire trucks from Bulloch County, an engine with the Statesboro Fire Department also responded to the scene at the 2900 block of Highway 46 in the city limits of Register, and the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office.

Highway 46 will remain blocked in Register until approximately 12:30 a.m.

The Herald will have an update as more details become known.