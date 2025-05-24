Hometown Heroes - 2025

All photos and text in 2025 Hometown Heroes were submitted by readers of the Statesboro Herald and edited by our staff for brevity and clarity.

William Cook dedicated a life time to law enforcement and had his own style of doing so. Under the tutelage of Arnold Ray Akins, he helped keep Bulloch County a safe place to raise our children watch them grow and prosper. Cook took a personal interest in any and everyone who showed the slightest potential to improve their quality of life and the lives of those around them. He remains the finest man I have ever had the pleasure of knowing and I owe him my very life. He made the biggest significant difference in my life and the lives of everyone his path crossed.





John Long has dedicated his energies and time to Christian Social Ministries for many years. He has toiled diligently to serve and meet the needs of Bulloch Countians and others. He has reorganized the CSM, grown and expanded it. CSM now has two thrift stores and a used furniture store.

CSM helps to feed the needy in our area; it helps the needy to make their rent and power bills and much, much more. John has provided the godly leadership that was needed to develop CSM into the effective ministry it is today.

I have witnessed John's love and devotion for God and for those in need here in Bulloch County and beyond. Because of John and his love for God and people, thousands have been ministered to, and many have accepted Christ as their Savior. John is a man of God and a man of people.





Omni Gaines is a dedicated first-grade teacher at Mill Creek Elementary, who treats each of her students with the care and attention she would give her own children. From fixing their hair in the mornings to offering a comforting presence on tough days, she goes above and beyond to ensure her students feel supported, loved and ready to learn. She often spends her Sundays preparing reading lessons, a true reflection of her passion for teaching and her dedication to her students’ success. When a storm recently struck the community, Mrs. Gaines went even further, personally reaching out to parents to help provide meals for each of her students. Her heart for her students is evident in everything she does.









With the Georgia Southern University Police Department, Patrol Sgt. Timothy goes over and beyond to educate and talk to the students on campus instead of letting them fail. He also is involved on shift instead of taking the back seat while being a supervisor.