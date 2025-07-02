The Bulloch County Historical Society held its 51st Annual Meeting Monday, where it confirmed a new president and slate of officers, a new three-member Board of Directors and established the new role of President Emeritus. Dr. Brent Tharp, who was approved to be the Society's new president at the meeting, explained the reasoning behind eliminating the office of Immediate Past President and replacing it with the office of President Emeritus.
Historical Society names McGlamery, Harville as President Emeriti
Duo honored at Bulloch group’s 51st Annual Meeting
