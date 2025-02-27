Herald seeking nominations for 20 Under 40

In 2010, the Statesboro Herald conducted its first ever search to identify 20 Bulloch County residents under the age of 40 who are making a mark with professional success and community involvement.

Since then, the Herald has recognized 301 folks under 40 who help make Statesboro and Bulloch County a better place to live.

The nominations for the 2025 20 under 40 Class will come from the community. All nominees must be under 40 years of age as of Jan. 1, 2026.

The deadline for nominations is Monday, March 10. You will find a nominating form online at statesboroherald.com.

The 20 Under 40 section will publish on Thursday, April 24.

As a growing and thriving community, we need leaders for the future in a variety of fields — business, education, law, medical, philanthropic and civic — and recognize those emerging leaders along the way.

We are blessed to have among us many local residents who have given years and, in some cases, decades of service to this community.

Let the Herald know about those around you who are making a difference.



