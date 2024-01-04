Hannah Todd earns DAISY Award from EGRMC

Hannah Todd, R.N., was honored with the most recent DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

A nurse within the Same Day surgery unit and at EGRMC for a year, Todd received multiple nominations for the award, including co-workers and a patient from the clinic.

One patient stated that, “My family lives far away, and they weren't in attendance with me during my surgery. Hannah was comforting and sweet throughout my hospital stay despite me being extremely anxious. She answered every call promptly, and never thought one of my curious nursing student questions were too silly. She was right by my side, before and after surgery. I vividly remember being very disoriented after surgery, and I asked her several questions which could have seemed annoying but she remained very patient and kind. She personally wheeled me out of the hospital and allowed me to say goodbye to all of the other amazing nurses on the floor. As a patient, who is also a nursing student at Georgia Southern University, Hannah solidified my purpose in pursuing my future career as a RN.”

“Hannah truly makes a difference in the lives of her patients,” said Marie Burdett, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at East Georgia Regional Hospital. “She is the type of nurse that exudes genuine kindness and compassion when caring for her patients. Hannah keeps her patients and their family at the center of care, all while demonstrating excellent clinical and critical thinking skills."

Nurses may be nominated for the DAISY Award by patients, family members, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at EGRMC.

“We are proud to be among the hospital systems participating in The DAISY Award program,” said Stephen Pennington, CEO of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “Nurses are heroes everyday. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides another way for us to do that. “We are pleased to honor Hannah with this award, and we thank her for the safe, compassionate care she gives to all of her patients at EGRMC.”

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an auto-immune disease.

DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.

The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.