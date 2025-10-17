Halloween season brings lots of local fun for children of all ages

Halloween night is less than two weeks away and beginning Oct. 24, there will be plenty of spooky and fun activities to enjoy the season.

Beginning that Friday, Splash in the Boro’s Lazy River won’t be full of water as it transforms into “Splashy’s Haunted River.”

“Come experience the Lazy River like you never have before without the water, but full of fright! Come if you dare. Leave if you can,” reads an invite to the community on the Splash in the Boro web page.

The Haunted River will be open 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 24-Sunday, Oct. 26 and also 9 p.m. to midnight on Halloween night – Friday, Oct. 31. Admission is $10 per person.

Lots of frights and maybe a little fun, await at Splashy's Haunted River, which opens Friday, Oct. 24. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file



Also on Friday, Oct. 24, “Splashy’s Spookfest” will take place inside Splash in the Boro from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The event will feature a costume contest, carnival games, bounce houses and lots of candy. The heated swimming pools will be open, too. The costume contest first place winner will receive a 2026 season pass to Splash in the Boro.

Admission is $10 per person and patrons are asked to bring their own trick or treat bags for candy. Call (912) 489-3000 (ext. 351) for more information.

Outside of Splash in the Boro, the Statesboro Family YMCA will hold its Sixth Annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 25, beginning at 4 p.m. at its facility off Gentilly Road.

Local businesses and organizations fill “trunks” with candies and goodies, which they hand to costumed children. Hannah Beggs, executive director of the Statesboro Y, said the Trunk or Treat event is designed to provide a safe alternative to door-to- door trick or treating.





Halloween celebration back at Mill Creek Park

Then, after holding their community Trick or Treat event for the past several years at the Agricultural Complex, the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department is bringing the annual event to Mill Creek Park.

The free Halloween celebration is set for Tuesday, Oct. 28 from 5-7:30 p.m. on the soccer fields at Mill Creek Park.

“We are excited to host our annual Trick or Treat event again this year and can’t wait to see all the kids dressed up in their costumes as they visit the candy stops,” said Event and Communications Coordinator, Kimberly Sharpe. “With over 30 local businesses and organizations joining us, it’s truly a community effort to provide a fun and safe experience for everyone.”

Admission is free, and so are the candy trail, games, inflatables and train rides. Food trucks and concessions will be available on site.

Recreation Department staff will be on-site to assist with parking and traffic flow. Guests are asked not to park in school parking lots across the street and to use caution while driving in the area. In case of rain, updates and the rain date will be posted on the department’s social media channels and website.

The 2025 Trick or Treat at Mill Creek is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, Coca-Cola, Wing Maxx, Via Media, Party Harbor, Statesboro His Radio, Farmers Home Furniture, Chick-fil-A and Statesboro Golf Carts.

For more details and a complete event lineup, visit www.bullochrec.com/trick-or-treat or call (912) 764-5637.

Finally, the Statesboro Mall will hold “Malloween” on Halloween night, beginning at 6 p.m. Children of all ages are invited to wear their best costumes and enjoy candy giveaways at participating stores around the mall.



