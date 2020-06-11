Habitat seeks funds to replace stolen trailers

After being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Bulloch County’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore was just starting to reopen when it suffered a harsh blow after someone stole two large utility trailers.



The trailers are vital to the business, as they are used for hauling donations to the ReStore on Johnson Street, said Kathy Jenkins, Habitat’s executive director. That’s why, while police hope to find the stolen trailers, Habitat is launching a fundraiser to replace them.

The popular ReStore, which sells donated items to help fund construction of Habitat homes, was just reopening after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic when the thefts took place, she said.

Habitat for Humanity is a charity organization that helps provide homes for people who might not otherwise be able to afford to purchase their own homes. The potential homeowners are required to put in “sweat equity” by helping with the construction.

Statesboro police detectives responded June 4 when the trailers were first reported stolen. The case remains under investigation, and Jenkins said officers told her they suspect the culprit broke the locks on the secured trailers, “loaded the smaller trailer onto the larger trailer and drove off with them.”

The smaller enclosed utility trailer and larger open trailer with tall sides have no distinguishing marks. However, when they are replaced, there will “be no doubt (the new ones) belong to Habitat,” she said.

In order to resume business, Habitat needs trailers, so Jenkins started a GoFundMe charity campaign to raise $20,000 needed to recoup the loss.

“The ReStore trailers are used to collect housewares, furniture and construction materials at a fraction of the retail cost and are received through the tax-deductible donations of our supporters,” said Megan Scripture, a Habitat spokesperson. “Without these trailers, the organization is unable to continue their work for those in need throughout Bulloch County.”

Anyone with information about the stolen trailers is asked to contact Statesboro police at (912) 764-9911.

To donate to the fundraiser for Bulloch County Habitat for Humanity, click here.

